This mini projector is the ultimate gift for movie buffs and gamers

TL;DR: Save 58% on the XGODY Gimbal 3 projector with Android OS, Bluetooth, and Wi-Fi support.

Know someone who's got the best taste in movies but the worst streaming setup you've ever seen? Maybe it's an old TV from college or a laptop propped up in their bed, but you can get them something closer to the movie theater experience with this mini projector.

It's compact, but that doesn't mean it won't be the life of the party. The XGODY Gimbal smart projector just sits on a table, ready to stream movies or connect to their gaming console for game nights. Order this gift for $69.99 with free shipping (reg. $169) on or before December 15 for delivery before Christmas.

There are a ton of projectors out there… why this one?

We've seen just as many gadgets like this as you, but why does this one have over four stars on Amazon? We'll take a few guesses as to why:

Android OS lets you add top streaming apps like Netflix, Disney+, and Prime Video

Control the projector with the remote or with a phone via Bluetooth

Add external speakers with 3.5mm aux and USB ports

Something called keystone correction means images are straight, even if the projector lens is angled upward

Another benefit of the movie projector being so tiny (less than seven inches long) is that your giftee can bring it anywhere — your house, perhaps? Portable movie and game nights have never been so easy, even if they want to bring them outdoors.

Check off a gift for movie lovers or gamers with the XGODY Gimbal 3 projector at $69.99 (reg. $169). Remember, you only have through December 15 to order for on-time delivery by Christmas.

XGODY Gimbal 3 1280×720 Smart Mini Projector – $69.99

