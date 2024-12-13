Watch: When kitty says he hates his bath, listen up! Or face the sheer (but amusing) chaos that ensues

A soaking wet cat tried to be civil as he whined inside of a bathtub, telling his human to get him the hell out of there. But his human didn't get the message, responding by repeatedly telling him she loved him.

So the misunderstood kitty reiterated his complaint — this time by leaping out of the water, climbing up to the ceiling, and destroying the bathtub curtain and rod, which fell to the ground. In other words, this time he made his request perfectly clear. (See video below, posted by _ _ _ghost0001.)

