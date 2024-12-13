Woman's "delay, deny, depose" threat lands her in jail, but MAGA nuts can threaten with guns

The U.S. obsession with guns and violence is a fast-spreading contagion that just landed a Florida woman who threatened an insurance company in jail. On the heels of alleged CEO killer Luigi Mangione, Briana Boston ended her call with Blue Cross Blue Shield blurting out a copycat threat: "Delay, deny, depose. You people are next."

Although disheartening, her outburst isn't surprising, given the collective outrage towards the nation's despicable, unconscionable health insurance industry. What is surprising, however, is that Boston, who reportedly does not own guns and was only using words, is now sitting in jail on a $100,000 bond and could face decades in prison if convicted.

Meanwhile, angry MAGA nuts such as Michael Flynn, Lauren Boebert, Paul Goser, and failed candidate J.R. Majewski, just to name a few, have all posted videos threatening liberals with guns (and swords, in Goser's case), with nary a legal action taken against them.

