Flying fairy toy takes a fiery detour during present unwrapping time

When this kid received a flying fairy toy for Christmas, the family was ready to film the toy cheerfully fluttering around the room, as advertised. The doll clearly had other plans in mind, as it flew right into the fireplace.

Poor kid! Hopefully, this home video will be something they can all laugh about one day.

Staying away from anything that flies is probably a good idea for anyone who has an open fireplace. This toy did seem unusually eager to go straight towards the flames, though.

