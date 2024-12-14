Kraven the Hunter proves to be bad, surprising no one

Remember Madame Web? Evidently, Sony doesn't, because they're continuing to release movies about Spider-Man characters no one cares about without Spider-Man opposite them. Venom was okay, Morbius was… Morbius, Madame Web was terrible, and Kraven the Hunter – revealed two years ago with a unanimous 'ugh' – evidently continued that downward trend when it finally limped its way into theaters this weekend after an extended development hell. Making standalone Spider-Man villain films without Spider-Man actually in them is lunacy enough, but taking Kraven, of all people – Kraven, the guy who hunts innocent people for sport – and attempting to spin him into a Venom-esque antihero boggles the mind.

The movie has left critics and audiences alike baffled, with the top review on Rotten Tomatoes stating that "Kraven the Hunter is a terrible movie, but you almost feel sorry for it." It's hard to disagree with that sentiment – every bit of the movie reeks of obligation, with no one involved in the process able to convince themselves that they're making anything but a forgettable action film. Sony committed to their Spider-Man-less Spider-Man universe, and now they have to keep pumping out movies just so they can hold onto the licenses Marvel hasn't bought back yet. I'll see you all in 2027 for the Big Wheel movie.