Two more cats die from bird flu after drinking tainted raw milk

Two indoor cats in Los Angeles county have died of H5N1 bird flu after consuming recalled raw milk from Raw Farm LLC. The Los Angeles County Department of Public Health announced this week that it is investigating whether the cats got bird flu from the raw milk of cows infected with H5N1—which seems likely, as a CDC publication from earlier this year "makes a strong case that mammals can contract the virus by this route," according to Sean T. O'Leary, M.D, M. P. H., and chair of the American Academy of Pediatrics Committee on Infectious Diseases.

The Los Angeles Times reports that the two indoor cats live in the same household and "reportedly consumed raw milk that was linked to the statewide recall of raw milk and cream products." Roughly eight to ten days after drinking the milk, the poor kitties developed fever, lack of appetite, signs of liver damage such as yellow eyes and gums, and "signs of neurological problems." The cats, who both tested positive for Influenza A, died after their symptoms worsened. Other symptoms of H5N1 in cats can include:

labored breathing, bloody diarrhea and neurological abnormalities — loss of motor control, seizures, depressed mental state, stiff body movements, blindness, circling, copious eye and nose discharge and coma — with rapid deterioration and death in some cases.

LA County Public Health stated that while they are seeking confirmatory testing for H5N1 avian flu, both cases are currently being considered "presumptive" H5N1 bird flu cases.

The LA Times quotes Dr. Jane Sykes, professor of medicine and epidemiology at the UC Davis School of Veternary Medicine, who stated, "I think this is just the tip of the iceberg . . . They can't be isolated. I'm sure we'll see more." Sykes continued, stating, "I am really worried about cats and this virus. . . I really think there should be more concern regarding domestic cats, especially in light of cats [that are infected with H5N1] having mortality rates like between 50% and 67%."

Listen up, folks—I don't care that RFK, Jr. and the melted raw milk fans all over social media are trying to convince you that raw milk is healthy and safe—IT IS NOT SAFE—for you OR your animals!—AND YOU SHOULD STOP DRINKING IT, NOW!

Please, I'm begging you.