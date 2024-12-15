Adriaen Van de Venne's 'Skating Owls' (1660)

In 1660, artist Adriaen Van de Venne drew this illustration titled "Skating Owls". The image pictures two mysterious looking owls, dressed in human clothes and ice skates.

What stands out about their outfits is the string of dead rats draped around their necks. The owls don't look too excited about ice skating. There seems to be a look of mischief and darkness in their eyes, but they are also very cute and fluffy.

From The Public Domain Review on Instagram:

"Although most scholars consider the image a light-hearted piece, some see it as conveying a moralizing message condemning the vice of adultery and warning the male audience about the dangers of "cunning women"."

