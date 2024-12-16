27-year-old Trump advisor collapses on stage at Republican event (video)

Trump advisor Alex Bruesewitz was speaking as an honored guest at the New York Young Republicans Club Gala last night when he collapsed on stage.

"I'm forgetting my words," the 27-year-old CEO of consulting agency XStrategies said at the event, where Steve Bannon and reform UK leader Nigel Farage were also giving speeches. He then slurred another few words before leaning, and then falling to the floor, taking the podium down with him. (See video below, posted by Mike Sington.)

Bruesewitz was treated backstage, according to the Daily Beast, and was responsive. It's not clear what caused him to faint, but Donald Trump, who was not at the event, later said he "knows" Bruesewitz will be okay because "he's a tough son of a gun."

"I'm forgetting my words." A very frightening moment as Trump adviser Alex Bruesewitz has medical episode and collapses on stage at Republican gala. (Video: RSBN) pic.twitter.com/958aXLQ4MU — Mike Sington (@MikeSington) December 16, 2024

