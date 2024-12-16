Billie Eilish played NPR's Tiny Desk and it's magnificent (video)

"Saudade is a Portuguese word that can be roughly defined as a feeling of melancholy, nostalgia or yearning for something that is beloved but not present," writes NPR's Anamaria Artemisa Sayre. "There's no perfect translation, but one of the closest English expressions of the word I've ever seen is Billie Eilish's Tiny Desk performance."

You may recall that in 2020 during the pandemic, Billie Eilish and her brother/collaborator Finneas performed a faux-Tiny Desk concert from their home in front of a cardboard re-creation of NPR's music office. Now they've done it for real.

Setlist: "THE GREATEST," "L'AMOUR DE MA VIE," "i love you," and "BIRDS OF A FEATHER."