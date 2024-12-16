Explore the micro-world with this LCD microscope that fits in your pocket

TL;DR: See nature up close and personal in the new year with this microscope that has a 4-inch LCD screen. It's on sale for $69.97 (reg. $100) until December 22.

Microscopes quite literally gave us a whole new way of looking at the world, and now you can bring that power anywhere with this portable one. It only weighs half a pound, and it's far easier to use with a 4-inch LCD screen instead of a traditional ocular lens.

You can get a closer look at that adorable, fuzzy caterpillar you might have missed when you use this microscope, which also has photo-taking and recording capabilities. Prepare for your 2025 nature adventures and get your microscope for $69.97 (reg. $100) while supplies last!

See what you've been missing out on

Unlike the microscopes you used in chem or biology class, you can view the micro-world around you without squinting through an eyepiece, thanks to this microscope's 4-inch LCD screen. Just think of entering the new year being able to explore the world around you with its 80x magnification. Once the cold snap thaws and spring arrives, you can zoom in on a beautiful butterfly's delicate wings, legs, and eyes.

This microscope also has its own eight adjustable LED lights, so your subject, whether that's a plant or insect, will be illuminated when you snap a photo of them—even in lowlight conditions.

If something like a rare flower or twisted ivy catches your eye, you can take 2MP photos or start recording 1080p videos. All the nature flicks you capture will be saved on the included 32GB microSD card, which you can connect to your PC or Mac to share your nature discoveries on Instagram or TikTok!

Be sure to charge up the microscope's 2,000mAh battery before spending an afternoon in your backyard or the forest. It should last the entire afternoon (if not the whole day!), and it's easily rechargeable with the included power cable.

2025 could be the year when you finally can appreciate nature's best with stunning magnification. Grab this pocket microscope with an LCD screen, now $69.97 until December 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT. No coupon is required, but inventory is low!

Portable Handheld Pocket LCD Microscope with 4" Screen

Only $69.97 at Boing Boing

StackSocial prices subject to change.

See other items in the shop.