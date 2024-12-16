Harley Quinn and Poison Ivy are moving the Metropolis

Harley Quinn, the animated show on Max, has been one of DC's few consistently good properties and somehow has not been canceled. Kaley Cuoco absolutely kills it as Harley, as does the rest of the cast. Ron Funches as King Shark and Alan Tudyk as the melodramatic Clayface are both sidekicks who have branched out over the show's four seasons. Tudyk also voices the Joker and numerous other characters, all perfectly.

Gotham's hottest power couple are on the move in the upcoming fifth season. Giant rats have overrun Gotham, and the city has turned into a bit of a hellscape, so Harley and Ivy decide to make a fresh start in Metropolis.

In the season five trailer, we see some of the characters that will appear – Brainiac, the Enchantress, Red X, AKA totally not Nightwing, and Lois Lane. Lena Luthor offers to put Ivy in charge of Metropolis' "green initiative," which will surely not go awry in any way. It appears that Joker will also take a trip to Metropolis because of course he does.

