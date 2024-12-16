Human dressed as an ostrich caused chaos at an Australia zoo (video)

Visitors to the Rockhampton Zoo in Queensland, Australia recently enjoyed a rather memorable moment as staff chased a human dressed as an ostrich around the complex. Turns out, it was a surprise simulation for the zoo staff to practice trapping an escaped animal. Video below.

"The Zoo conducts tabletop escape exercises annually to help ensure that staff are well-prepared should an emergency ever occur," said zoo official Cherie Rutherford. This year's training was the first live experience and an opportunity for staff to put their training into practice.

"The exercise was kept a complete surprise, with staff only realising it was a drill after it began. It was also a surprise to zoo-goers on the day who were able to see the training in action, with some even getting to take part."

The costumed creature was actually zoo director Liz Bellward. However, she wasn't meant to be an ostrich but rather a cassowary. Unfortunately, they couldn't acquire a cassowary costume in time for the test.

