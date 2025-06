A gentleman in a truck confronted a bull elk standing in the middle of a road and asked the creature if he wanted to fight.

Hence, the bull took him up on his kind offer, using one of his sharp antler's to pop the man's tire. (See video below, posted by touronsofyellowstone.)

As one of the commenters joked, "Mess with the bull, you'll get the horns."

Previously: Gentleman busted for swimming in zoo aquarium