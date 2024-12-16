Scammer poses as MSNBC's Ari Melber, cons former Boeing employee out of $20,000 (so far)

A scammer posing as MSNBC host Ari Melber has reportedly swindled a former Boeing and University of Washington employee out of $20,000. And her family fears the con ain't over yet.

73-year-old Patricia Taylor, a "huge fan of Ari Melber's," allegedly fell into a relationship with the fake Melber, who told her he loved her. He also used his "sick dog" as an excuse to ask her for money, saying his own funds were tied up, and even "talked" to her using AI to mimic Melber's voice.

But when she jumped on a plane to meet him, her family intercepted her at the airport, fearing she would be kidnapped and held for ransom.

"She's at least $20,000 in. It was $20,000 as of the first of November. There could be more," said family member Meri Taylor, via K5/NBC. "We want to vomit."

From Mediaite:

Taylor's adult children called her a "very trusting person" who started texting with the scammer and sending him money. Family members said a GPS on the victim's phone allowed a relative to "intercept" her on a layover in Portland. They said they believe she would have been kidnapped and held for ransom if the scammer had succeeded with his plot. Despite the revelations, family members said they're afraid Patricia was in so deep, she might try again to meet up with the fake "Melber."



And from K5:

The family said over the past four months, the scammer convinced Patricia they were in love and going to be married. He even sent her a [$30] ring. … That was followed by an AI generated message using fake Ari's voice: "You're reading my messages and not responding. I'd never (scam) you. Have you found someone else?" The family had started tracking her cell phone and was able to have a relative intercept Patricia during a layover in Portland and bring her home. … The Taylors fear their mom might try to meet up with the scammer again. They just want some way out of this mess.



MSNBC confirmed that the person involved with Taylor is not "the real Ari Melber," reports K5.

