Steve Bannon suggests Trump run for 3rd term in 2028 to explosive cheers (video)

Steve Bannon riled up a crowd last night when he suggested Donald Trump run again in 2028.
"Donald John Trump is going to raise his hand on the King James Bible and take the oath of office, his third victory and his second term," said the MAGA strategist, suggesting that Trump's "third" victory was in 2020, when Trump lost to President Joe Biden.
"Since [the Constitution] doesn't actually say consecutive, I don't know, maybe we do it again in '28. Are you guys down for that!?" he shouted, to raucous cheers from his New York Young Republican Club audience. "Trump '28! C'mon man!" (See video below, posted by PatriotTakes.)
This comes just weeks after Trump himself "joked" about a third term. Because in MAGAland, sowing these so-called jokes is how radicalization spreads.
[In May], Trump said at a National Rifle Association event that "you know, FDR 16 years — almost 16 years — he was four terms. I don't know, are we going to be considered three-term? Or two-term?" And the president-elect reportedly jokingly suggested to House Republicans in November that he will not run again in 2028 "unless you do something," according to The Hill.