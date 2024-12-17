Latest ThinkPad X1 has twice the battery life

Lenovo's ThinkPad X1 has long been a top-notch business-class laptop, but battery life is one area where it (among many others) is way behind the MacBooks. The latest generation, reports NotebookCheck's Benjamin Herzig, more or less solves the problem—and it's still got an x86 CPU: "Finally good battery life with Intel."

Enter Intel Lunar Lake. The first Intel CPU almost entirely manufacturer by TSMC finally improves the efficiency of the processors, increasing battery life in the process. A great example to show off Intel's progress (or lack thereof for a few years) is the Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon. We recently reviewed the newest Lenovo ThinkPad X1 Carbon Gen 13 with Lunar Lake. Since 2021, Lenovo has not changed the battery capacity of the X1 Carbon, keeping it steady at 57 Wh. It also so happens that we have tested each generation with the available 2.8K OLED screen (except for the X1 Carbon Gen 9, which used a 4K IPS panel). This makes it ideal for a battery life and Intel efficiency comparison.

The increase is remarkable. More than double!

While the Alder Lake equipped X1 Carbon barely lasted five hours in the Wi-Fi test (150 cd/m² screen brightness), the newest X1 Carbon Gen 13 manages almost eleven hours, more than twice that.

Their review is very positive, too.

Overall, the X1 Carbon Gen 13 is a much-needed return to form for this premium business laptop – we can not wait until it launches with the full range of options, like 5G, even more power efficient IPS screens and more affordable CPU choices. Currently, the X1 Carbon Gen 13 commands a high price, so more entry-level options are certainly welcome to bring it down.

Alas, no X1 Nano model is coming: Lenovo discontinued the line.