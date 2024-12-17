Man dies after swallowing live chick in occult ritual, bird survives

Ambikapur, India resident Anand Yadav, 35, fainted at home and his family rushed him to the hospital where he was pronounced dead. During an autopsy, physicians were shocked to find a live chick lodged in Yadav's throat.

According to physician Santu Bag, the bird, nearly 8 inches long, had obstructed Yadav's breathing resulting in his death.

"This is the first time I have encountered such a case in my career," Bag said.



The Hindustan Times reports that, "according to some local residents, Yadav was in contact with a 'tantrik' (occultist) and had been struggling with infertility. Villagers believe that he may have swallowed the chick as part of a ritual to fulfill his desire to become a father."