Marjorie Taylor Greene repeats the vaccines cause autism lie

Was Nancy Mace stealing her oxygen? Georgia Congressperson Marjorie Taylor Greene wants some attention!

Repeating the myth created by a well-known for being fraudulent study about vaccine safety by Andrew Wakefield, Georgia's Marjorie Taylor Greene went there. The Lancet retracted the paper, Wakefield lost his license, and Greene is in Congress.

"I fully believe vaccines cause Autism," Greene wrote on X. "It's another example of crimes against humanity. And innocent babies, children, and their families are the victims."

A community note posted after Greene's X post provided a lengthy trove of links to scientific literature debunking the purported connection between vaccines and autism.