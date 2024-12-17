Ohio funeral home to open with full liquor license

Evergreen Funeral Cremation and Reception plans to offer a new kind of memorial event to celebrate your loved one's life (or death?). The Columbus, Ohio funeral parlor has applied for a full liquor license to serve beer, wine, and hard liquor.

"My role in this position is to kind of be a party planner for the dead," proprietor Hunter Triplett told WSYX. "[To] be more of a celebration of life than more of the multi-day traditional services, which cost a lot of money."

"The [Ohio Liquor Control] inspector called me and was like, 'Is this Evergreen Funeral?' and I'm like ya, and they were like you are the first funeral home to get a liquor license in the state of Ohio."

I'm sure people will be dying to get into the ceremonies.

Previously:

• Funeral parlor owner arrested for leaving corpse in hearse… for two years

• Neighbors in apartment hallway conduct cockroach funeral

• Funeral home apologizes after corpse tumbles out of hearse into traffic

• Meet Pepper, Japan's robot priest that can now conduct funerals