Sheriffs are not signing up to Trump's deportation plan

"If we wanted to do immigration law, we would go work for Border Patrol," said Yuma County Sheriff Leon Wilmot of border state Arizona.

Without paying for the work and having been told by the Supreme Court that enforcing immigration law is not the job of a county sheriff, very few border state Sheriffs are willing to cooperate with Trump's mass deportation plan. While the law allows them to collaborate with Federal ICE efforts, it does not require them to do so and Trump's team isn't planning on paying for the help.

The sheriffs bucking calls to assist with mass deportations even include some of Trump's biggest supporters in the law enforcement community. Livingston County, Michigan Sheriff Mike Murphy — who hosted a pro-Trump rally in a building owned by the sheriff's office — told the outlet that he isn't interested in using county resources to help with federal immigration law enforcement. "I still have a county to do police work in," Murphy said. "Just because the president says, 'Hey, go out and round them up,' that is not all of a sudden gonna move to the top of my priority list. If somebody's house is getting broken into, that's my priority. If somebody's involved in an injury crash and they're laying on the side of the road, that's my priority. I've got cases that are open." Other border state sheriffs who have come out against calls to help the Trump administration round up migrants include Val Verde County, Texas Sheriff Joe Frank Martinez and Brewster County, Texas Sheriff Ronny Dodson. According to Dodson, the incoming Trump administration giving sheriffs the authority to jail migrants could "break" county law enforcement. RawStory

Previously:

