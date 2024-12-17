Stripper goes berserk, stabs DJ at Portland club in brutal attack (video)

A DJ was working at a club in Oregon when a 29-year-old stripper allegedly stabbed him from behind. She then walked out of the club as if nothing had happened.

Surveillance footage captured the traumatic incident, at Casa Diablo Vegan Strip Club in Portland, which shows the woman plunging a knife into the back of 38-year-old DJ Duncan Allen (video freezes for a moment, so we miss part of the actual attack). She then skitters away while the DJ hobbles over to a bar, exchanges words with someone (presumably that he needs help), and then places his hand on his back. (See video below, posted by KOIN 6.)

"It felt like a 500-pound man punched me in the back as hard as humanly possible," Allen told Live5News via The Independent. "So I turned around expecting there to be a huge dude about to fight me and it was her and she was standing there holding a knife."

The stabber, Peyton Colby Lathan, was reportedly found outside the club hiding in a bush with a couple of knives. Meanwhile, Allen, who suffered a punctured lung, as well as injuries to his "hand, back, side, and armpit," according to reports, was rushed to the hospital, where he stayed for a few days.

The stunned DJ, who is now recovering at home, says Lathan had been working at the club for a decade, and there had been "no issues at all" before the attack.

From The Independent:

"It wasn't until I went to take a breath and felt my back that I realized she had stabbed me. By that time she was out the door walking down the street like nothing happened," he said. She was arrested and charged with second-degree assault, attempted assault in the first-degree, and the unlawful use of a weapon, according to Multnomah County Sheriff's Office booking records. Following her arrest, Lathan pleaded insanity, according to court documents, seen by KKTV. She is now being held without bail ahead of her arraignment Tuesday.

