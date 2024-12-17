The White Lotus returns for a rage-inducing third season

The White Lotus, named for the color of its target audience, has been a masterclass in holding up a mirror to the upper crust and unraveling the web of hypocrisy that follows each of its often ill-fated travelers. If you like intrigue, danger, and middle-aged white people being casually racist to resort staff, this is the show for you – and as of a few hours ago, it's been confirmed to return for a third season.

This time around, the crew are headed to Thailand, a beautiful, culturally rich country they probably won't appreciate in the slightest. Walton Goggins is the standout of the cast here, apparently taking a break from Fallout to vacation somewhere that's not a horrific nuclear wasteland. Either way, Season 3 looks to be more of The White Lotus at its best – and its most rage-inducing.