Visit Madrid's lucky frog statue: a giant good luck charm

If you're feeling out of luck, you can visit this long-legged good luck frog (Thanks, Atlas Obscura!) in Madrid, Spain, which was a gift from a casino. This giant frog statue was created by Eladio de Mora (alias dEmo). Although I can only afford to observe this frog statue from my computer, I still feel like I'm soaking up this whimsical frog's good luck through my screen.

From Atlas Obscura: "According to tradition, frogs have traditionally been animals that bring good luck. According to legend, the origin of this tradition came because frogs are found near water, which is essential to survival. The presence of a frog always indicated life-saving water was near, turning the animals into symbols of luck."

At night, the frog is illuminated by lights under its belly, and it has a little engraving of a bunny on one of its legs. This sculpture is so cute and fun, it only makes sense that it's considered a symbol of good fortune.

