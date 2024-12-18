Congress decides to release the Gaetz ethics report afterall

Regardless of the number of times the former Congressperson accused of paying a minor for sex, Matt Gaetz has tried to stop the release of the congressional ethics investigation report on his behavior; it appears he has failed.

Matt Gaetz ousted Speaker McCarthy, trying to quash this report. Gaetz quit his seat in Congress very early, ostensibly to focus on his confirmation hearings for Attorney General, but likely to throw another wrench into the works as the report was looming. It is very rare Congress would release a report about a former member, but in super egregious cases they will, and now have voted to release the report at the end of this session.

It is exceedingly rare for an ethics report to be released after a member has left Congress, though it has happened on a couple of occasions in the past. The committee revisited the issue behind closed doors earlier this month after a feud over the report spilled into public view before Thanksgiving. The Ethics Committee's report concludes a years-long probe into numerous allegations against Gaetz, including whether he engaged in sexual misconduct, used illicit drugs, "shared inappropriate images or videos on the House floor, misused state identification records, converted campaign funds to personal use, and/or accepted a bribe, improper gratuity, or impermissible gifts," according to an announcement by the panel last summer. Gaetz has vigorously denied all the allegations and has characterized the investigation as a witch hunt. CNN

