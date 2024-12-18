Conservative activist's defamation case against ADL proceeds in Texas court

A Texas federal judge has ruled that conservative activist John Sabal can proceed with most of his defamation lawsuit against the Anti-Defamation League (ADL). The December 13, 2024 decision from Judge Reed O'Connor in Fort Worth allows key parts of the case to move forward.

Sabal, founder of The Patriot Voice, sued ADL over three publications: a "QAnon Backgrounder," the "Glossary of Extremism," and "Hate in the Lone Star State: Extremism & Antisemitism in Texas." ADL's Glossary lists Sabal as "QAnon John" and claims his organization "showcases the mainstreaming of QAnon and other conspiracy theories."

The court dismissed claims about ADL's statements regarding antisemitism, saying, "The Court concludes that Sabal has made such statements because he has espoused theories similar enough to the blood libel trope that ADL's statements are substantially true. Indeed, Sabal shared a video on his Telegram channel 'describ[ing] how Jews are killing non-Jewish children in synagogue basements to use their blood for Passover rituals' and then selling their flesh to make sausage and hamburger. Sabal does not deny sharing these posts."

However, Judge O'Connor is allowing Sabal's other defamation claims about being labeled an extremist to proceed. The ADL included Sabal because it believed he "was an example of an extremist leader who propagates ideas that can inspire others to engage in criminal activity."

Jason Greaves, Sabal's attorney, stated: "We are thrilled that we will get to continue litigating this important case on its merits. Mr. Sabal's name should never have appeared in the ADL's inflammatory publications, and we look forward to holding ADL accountable for wrongfully smearing Mr. Sabal."

The ADL, through attorney Nathan Siegal, declined to comment on pending litigation.

The case will proceed to trial on the remaining defamation claims.

[Via Kera News]

