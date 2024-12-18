Kazoo version of Obra Dinn's "Soldiers of the Sea"

"Soldiers of the Sea" is the spine-tingling shanty that plays in Return of the Obra Dinn when you first encounter a memory showing the worst of what the ship's vanished crew were up against. The contrast of an uplifting work song with "What. The. Fuck. Is. That" horror so perfectly weaves together the game's epic threads of mystery, melancholy and mermaids. Here, though, it is accompanied by a kazoo.

This exquisite performance was brought to you by Kazoo Hero, who has others like it on their Youtube channel.

Previously:

• Finally, a kazoo cover of Blink-182

• Kazoo-ing metalheads vs Westboro Baptist Church

• The Imperial March performed entirely on a kazoo and a squeaky door

Such a fantasic soundtrack and a fantastic game to boot—and all by Lucas Pope.