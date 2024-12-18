Lost luggage panic ends: New Apple-compatible smart lock tracks bags for just $29

TL;DR: This TSA-approved luggage lock works with Apple Find My, so you can track your bag anytime — check out now to get it for $29.99 with free shipping.

Tracking down lost luggage used to turn people into Tom Cruise from Mission Impossible: endless phone calls, missing forms, and zero updates. Now? This gadget not only secures your belongings but pairs with your phone, so you always know where your bag is.

The SmartLock is basically a TSA-approved luggage lock and item tracker built into one device, so you don't have to pack extra items while you're traveling.

Traveling is stressful enough without the fear of losing your luggage (did you for sure pack enough underwear?). The SmartLock provides peace of mind in two ways: it locks your items down and helps you track your bag anytime.

Here's how it can save your trip from disaster:

You notice your suitcase is missing at baggage claim. Instead of waiting at the help desk, you open Apple's Find My app and see on the map that it's in the airport — whew! Bring that information to the airport staff and get your luggage back!

The SmartLock is also TSA-approved. This means that when you go through security, the workers can safely search your bag because they have a master key — aka, they won't give you any trouble.

The SmartLock is also TSA-approved. This means that when you go through security, the workers can safely search your bag because they have a master key — aka, they won't give you any trouble. Another "whew" travel moment!

Get more peace of mind when you travel with the SmartLock.

