New Sandisk logo pretty good

Sandisk isn't the most exciting company, unless your kink is price-effective consumer data storage options. It has a new logo, though, and the new logo is good! The corporate trend of paying an agency $500,000 to blandly render the name in a characterless Helveticlone is over. The only way to have done this better would be if they had a real teenager working the science fiction section of dafont.com—but this will do nicely.

Defined by a 'Mindset of Motion,' Sandisk's new creative direction represents a future forward philosophy where by creating paths and possibilities for people to go without limits, the company unites the current moment and their aspirations. This mindset brings people closer to their ambitions and creates a circle of collaboration for progress and future growth. The Sandisk® wordmark represents a heritage of mobility and versatility that enables a seamless and simplified world of resilient data expression and storage. The company's innovation keeps aspirations moving and pushes possibility forward, empowering people and businesses with data everywhere.

A note of complaint might come for those S glyphs—it's a fashionable thing that can hurt legibility (see the recent Kia logo redesign for a poorly-received example) but I don't think it creates a ambiguity here and in fact honors a distinctive element in the otherwise old-fashioned logo it replaces: the ascenderless D.