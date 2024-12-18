Philomena Cunk ponders the meaning of Life

Earnest yet dumb Philomena Cunk is back, misunderstanding the basics in a way that allows her deeply flawed insights and observations to baffle experts and keep us laughing.

When I discovered Diane Morgan's wonderful character, Philomena Cunk, a few years ago, I dove into YouTube's vast treasure trove of her observations. Her down-to-earth, well-informed but poorly interpreted take on everything is a treasure; I am sure Life will be well served. Streaming on BBC starting December 30, and Netflix a few days later.

