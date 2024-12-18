Putin-esque: Trump again taunts Canada, further pushing idea of "51st state" in morning post

After weeks of bullying Canada with tariff threats and mocking "Governor" Justin Trudeau, Donald Trump again pushed his ridiculous fantasy of turning Canada into a "51st state" this morning.

"No one can answer why we subsidize Canada to the tune of over $100,000,000 a year? Makes no sense!" the twice-impeached president-elect shouted at 3:23 a.m. in an unhinged post. "Many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State. They would save massively on taxes and military protection. I think it is a great idea. 51st State!!!"

Trump has long admired Vladimir Putin's attempt to annex Ukraine, and now he is role playing in an attempt to emulate his master.

In an unhinged Truth Social post at 3:23 AM, Trump claims "many Canadians want Canada to become the 51st State" which he thinks is "a great idea." — PatriotTakes 🇺🇸 (@patriottakes.bsky.social) 2024-12-18T12:14:11.812Z

