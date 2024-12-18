Taking a food truck through the drive-thru to serve the workers

If I say "YouTube pranks", the first image that comes to mind will likely be some hairsprayed douchebag running through a public place assaulting people or generally being a nuisance for the content, bro. Not all pranksters are created equal, however, and there are standouts – take, for instance, our good friend Max Fosh. A new challenger has appeared, however: Vlog Creations, a long-running channel that has become a YouTube fixture for their focus on wholesome and often elaborate pranks that don't hurt anyone. What a concept, right? Surprisingly, they don't actually do vlogs.

They do, however, delight those around them. Take this stunt, for instance, where they drive a customized food truck up to fast food drive-thru windows and serve the workers there instead. It's fun, it's surprising, it's a significant personal investment on their part, and best of all, it doesn't reek of clout-chasing. Also for your consideration: supergluing a pickle jar shut and asking buff guys to open it.