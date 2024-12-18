Werewolf aspirant Herschel Walker nominated US ambassador to The Bahamas

Taking the fight to the vampires wherever they are, perhaps seeking better air, Herschel Walker is headed to The Bahamas.

Herschel Walker is known for his climate policy, lying about serving in law enforcement, lying about graduating from University and lying about pressuring women into having abortions during his 2022 run for Senate in Georgia. The one thing Walker had going for him was Trump, which has paid off.

Donald Trump has nominated former NFL player and failed MAGA Senate candidate Herschel Walker to be the U.S. Ambassador to the Bahamas. Walker has no previous diplomatic experience and no ties to the island nation off the coast of Florida. Walker was defeated in his 2022 campaign for U.S. Senate in Georgia by Democrat Rafael Warnock, despite Trump's endorsement. The senate campaign revealed a myriad of personal scandals for Walker, including past instances of stalking and domestic abuse. His own son, social media influencer Christian Walker stating publicly that he "threatened to kill us, and had us move over 6 times in 6 months running from [his] violence." Reports also emerged that Walker had pressured multiple women into having abortions, despite his public anti-abortion stance. MTN



"A werewolf can kill a vampire, did you know that? I never knew that. So, I don't want to be a vampire anymore. I want to be a werewolf." — Walker

