A teaser trailer for a teaser trailer for James Gunn's Superman

What level of marketing is this? In any case, the first big budget entry in James Gunn's new DC universe, which wallpapers over the confusing jumble of cameos and half-baked plotlines that constituted the last one, is just over the horizon. Or rather, the horizon is just over the horizon, as the first look we're getting at the rebooted Superman is a teaser trailer for a teaser trailer for a real trailer for the movie.

I get it, Superman is a big name and people are eager to see a new DC continuity not constantly at war with itself, but this seems excessive – and can we talk about that color grading? Still, Gunn's made some of the better superhero movies in recent memory, so it's probably not worth writing this off as another cool blue-toned Zack Snyder-esque mishandling of the character… yet.