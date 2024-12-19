Video card maker Zotac leaks Nvidia's new GPUs

It's no secret that Nvidia's 5000 series of GPUs is on its way, and there are no surprises for guessing the model numbers, either, but now we know for sure what's coming in the new year. This is thanks to an apparently-premature update, quickly removed, at the website of hardware manufacturer Zotac.

GeForce RTX 5090

GeForce RTX 5090D (model for China)

GeForce RTX 5080

GeForce RTX 5070 Ti

GeForce RTX 5070

It's coming Q1 2025. You'll be selling something, put it that way. The 5090 will have 32GB of DDR7 memory.

I love Zotac's miniature PCs and cards. Here's hoping their 5070 is small enough to replace the 3060 in my aging Magnus One, but that 250W TDP would be pushing it. Herzog voice: I would like to see the baby in 1440 on ultra with all the rays.