Watch what happens when you pour molten metal into a vat of Orbeez

I find these videos of artist Joe Richards creating sculptures by pouring molten metal into various containers filled with Orbeez absolutely mesmerizing. Arizona-based Richards, who describes himself as "Air Force Colonel (ret), Dad, Artist, Forensic Psychiatrist, Science Dude," creates the coolest sculptures when the molten metal, typically aluminum or Nordic gold, takes the shape of the Orbeez. Once the metal is set, he lifts the sculptures out of the Orbeez, revealing the mind-bending formations that are at once both natural and organic looking as well as futuristic and otherworldly.

Here's one of his tallest sculptures, here's a cool spiked one, and here's a ginormous one. I find them all so beautiful, they almost look like extraterrestrial cacti. And watching them being made is so soothing and satisfying! Enjoy!

To see more of his cool artwork as well as his various science experiments, check out Richards' Instagram or YouTube.