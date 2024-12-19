When a meme gets too powerful: Skibidi Toilet is now in Fortnite

…And if you have any idea what that means, it might be too late for you. Fortnite is no stranger to collaborations, from Lionel Messi to Lethal Company, but its latest stroke of synergy feels a little like scraping the bottom of the barrel: viral meme and Grade-A Gen Z brainrot Skibidi Toilet. I feel like I'm in a fever dream. Someone pinch me.

You know it. Now you can wear it!

Skibidi Toilet & Plungerman. Available now in the Shop.https://t.co/DXMUbYvQLk pic.twitter.com/P8VUaJorLe — Fortnite (@FortniteGame) December 19, 2024

If you don't understand Skibidi Toilet, join the club, but the animated, borderline nonsensical webseries about demonic toilet invaders and a camera-headed resistance locked in an endless clash for Earth seems to have captured the attention spans and dopamine receptors of everyone under the age of twelve with an iPad and an Internet question. Like everything that stands to make them a dime, Fortnite has snatched it up and put it on the Item Shop. Memes are no stranger to Fortnite, but something that straddles the gray area like this is unprecedented – it's like if the default guy from Roblox got in. It's just so Gen Alpha, and it's the kind of thing that makes me wonder if I'm getting too old for Fortnite, at least until they add someone else like Geralt or Solid Snake.

Notably, the Skibidi Toilets' iconic backing track is not present, presumably because paying Timbaland would just be a bridge too far.