Yeehaw! Marjorie Taylor Greene jumps on the Musk for Speaker bandwagon

Representative to the US Congress from the State of Georgia Marjorie Taylor Greene joins Senator Rand Paul in touting Elon "Pedo Guy" Musk for Speaker of the House.

This is one of those moments where you hope this is just crackpottery intended to garner a few minutes in the spotlight and fundraise, but strange shit is going to be happening for the next few years. I don't really feel any anything for MAGA Mike as he struggles with a Congress that is not his, but having folks talk about replacing you with that ineloquent bouncing teletubbie has to hurt.

In a reply to Paul, Greene suggested she would vote for Musk to take on the role. "I'd be open to supporting [Musk] for Speaker of the House," she insisted. "DOGE can only truly be accomplished by reigning in Congress to enact real government efficiency." "The establishment needs to be shattered just like it was yesterday," Greene added. "This could be the way." RawStory

Maybe Marge can convince the Republican congresspeople to vote for Musk in a wave, to legitimize DOGE, and cast the world into chaos.

