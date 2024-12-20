Here's why Superman is bleeding in the first trailer for the new film

The first teaser trailer for the new Superman film out July 11 depicts the Man of Steel falling from the sky into the snow, battered, bruised, and bleeding. At a press event attended by Screenrant, the film's director James Gunn revealed why:

"We do have a battered Superman in the beginning. That is our country. I believe in the goodness of human beings, and I believe that most people in this country, despite their ideological beliefs, their politics, are doing their best to get by and be good people — despite what it may seem like to the other side, no matter what that other side might be. This movie is about that. It's about the basic kindness of human beings, and that it can be seen as uncool and under siege [by] some of the darker voices are some of the louder voices."

Fortunately, Superman's dog Krypto is there to drag him home.