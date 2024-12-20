How many important videos do you wish turned out better? Now they can

TL;DR: Clean up any video with VideoProc Converter AI, on sale for $29.97 (reg. $119).

Have you ever tried editing your own videos? Even just removing some of the visual distortion is such a massive hassle. And don't even think about manually removing blur from each frame. It's so time-consuming that videos you might have cleaned up may go untouched. And going to a pro? Forget about it if you want to keep costs down.



Instead of just dealing with the fact that your uncle had shaky hands while filming your wedding video, let AI clean it up for you. VideoProc Converter is an AI-powered video editor that can do in moments what would take most of us hours, but that's not even the best part. A lifetime license is also on sale for only $29.97 (it usually costs $119).

Editing videos has never been easier

That grainy video of your first cat is a precious thing. Why not give it a little TLC so the video quality can match your memory? With VideoProc, you can upscale low-resolution and blurry videos to look totally natural.

All that visual fuzz ruining the video of your child's first steps? VideoProc has a new AI model that can remove blur, clear out visual noise, and fix artifacts. You can even stabilize shaky videos.

Hard copy media also gets its time to shine. Convert all those old DVDs into MP4s you can save forever. A little scratch could ruin a DVD, but if it's in the cloud, it's forever.

You have until December 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT to get VideoProc Converter AI on sale for $29.97.

VideoProc Converter AI: Lifetime Family License (For Windows) – $29.97

