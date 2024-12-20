In 2024 MacKenzie Scott made another $2 billion in donations

Philanthropist MacKenzie Scott continued her mission of using great wealth to try and improve the world.

Setting an example we wish all billionaires would follow, MacKenzie Scott tries to use her more than enough to last her forever and ever wealth to help everyone else. In a world run by oligarchs and billionaires, there are a few who don't want us all enslaved.

Billionaire author and philanthropist MacKenzie Scott acknowledged another $2 billion in donations in a blog post on Wednesday, bringing the total she's given away since 2019 to $19.2 billion. She also revealed new information about how she was managing her wealth, saying she had directed advisors to invest her funds into "mission-aligned ventures." Most of the grants she made in 2024, she said, went to bolstering economic security and opportunities.. "I've asked the investment team helping me manage the assets I'm working to give away to source funds and companies focused on for-profit solutions to these challenges," Scott wrote. That is in contrast to "withdrawing funds from a bank account, or from a stock portfolio that increases the wealth and influence of leaders who already have it." Yahoo

