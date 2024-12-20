LG's transparent TV on sale for $60k

The picture quality looks dismal compared to a normal set, at least if photos of it are to be believed, but LG's transparent television is now available. If you have $60k, a 77-inch see-through tee vee can now be yours. Kyle Barr writes that the appliance, shown off at CES earlier this year, is a 4K, 120hz smart TV with "true wireless setup."

There's only one size, and it's big at 77 inches. Anybody with the $60,000 would need the space to hook it up. The point is to give the illusion of extra floor space when you don't have to stare at the massive television taking up half of your living room wall. Then again, you're missing the point if you stick this in the corner of the den, away from the annoying light sources that reflect glare on your traditional panel.

It looks like a prop from a science fiction movie! It's cool, but seems destined for use in corporate lobbies and malls and so on. Even if were a twentieth of the price: why? What is the use case for normal people?

77 Inch Class LG SIGNATURE OLED T [LG]