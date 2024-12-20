Police and animal control officers discover that dangerous snake loose inside home was something else

A resident of Needham, Massachusetts called police "very upset" about a seemingly dangerous snake loose inside the house. The police arrived along with animal control to investigate the sssssscary ssssssituation.

As the resident screamed, one officer, "with no regard for his safety, grabbed the snake by the head" and brought it outside, according to a Needham Police post.

"Turns out, another tenant in the house knew of the female's fear of snakes and planted a fake one inside the house."

Sounds like the prankster really rattled her housemate!



