Sore shoulders? Yeah, you'll want to check this one out

TL;DR: Treat yourself to an Electrothermal Vibration Massage Shoulder Support Belt that's on sale for $54.99 (reg. $199).

The holidays are fun, but let's be real, they're a lot. All that cooking, shopping, hanging decorations, it's a lot for anyone to handle. At the end of the day, that starts to show, but it's ok. The holidays can put a lot of stress on your shoulders, but this massager can take it right back off.

The Electrothermal Vibration Massage Shoulder Support Belt is a wearable massager that uses heat and vibration to alleviate shoulder pain. Normally, one of these shoulder massagers would cost $199, but it's only $54.99 right now.

Melt the pain away

This wearable massager has three heating modes and adjustable vibration. Use the LED display to toggle between settings until you find the one that soothes your sore shoulders. Once you find the setting you like, you can lock it in so a little bump doesn't turn the heat.

And no, there's no cable keeping you tied down like the world's most comforting leash. This massager is wireless and rechargeable. It even comes with a USB cable.

Some wearable massagers are a total hassle to put on. This one's pretty simple. Just connect the massager strap to the buckle, pop the whole thing on your shoulder, and adjust for a comfy fit. There's an extension belt to make sure it fits all sorts of body types.

Maybe you deserve a little treat for the holidays.

December 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT is the cutoff to get the Electrothermal Vibration Massage Shoulder Support Belt on sale for $54.99.

Electrothermal Vibration Massage Shoulder Support Belt – $54.99

