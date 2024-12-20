Starbucks baristas to strike in three cities

11,000 Starbucks baristas are represented by their union, and it says a five-day strike begins today in three U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle. Low pay and inadequate staffing are the causes, reports the BBC.
Workers United says the walkouts will start in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, with strike action set to spread each day and reach hundreds of stores by Christmas Eve unless a deal is reached. It follows the union calling for the coffee shop giant to raise wages and staffing, as well as implement betterschedules for its workers. "We are ready to continue negotiations to reach agreements. We need the union to return to the table," a Starbucks spokesperson said in response to the strike announcement.
It's easy not to cross a picket line: Starbucks makes a point of setting up shop as close to local competition as possible. They're all right there.
There's a solidarity canvass.
Starting Friday, Dec. 20, Starbucks Workers United baristas will begin escalating strikes through Christmas Eve beginning in 3 of Starbucks' most important markets: Seattle, LA, and Chicago.
Baristas are making the brave decision to strike because Starbucks backtracks on the path forward. We're protesting Starbucks' failure to bring viable economic proposals to the bargaining table and to resolve hundreds of outstanding unfair labor practice charges.
Striking baristas are asking allies to join us in action by hosting small flyering events at not-yet union stores near them between Friday, Dec. 20 – Tuesday, Dec 24. You only need 1-3 people per event – so if your group typically turns out more, we'd love for you to volunteer to cover multiple stores to increase the amount of locations we're able to cover.
Please use this map to find the address of the not-yet union store(s) you'd like to host event(s) at, and enter that information in the form