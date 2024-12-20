Starbucks baristas to strike in three cities

11,000 Starbucks baristas are represented by their union, and it says a five-day strike begins today in three U.S. cities: Los Angeles, Chicago and Seattle. Low pay and inadequate staffing are the causes, reports the BBC.

Workers United says the walkouts will start in Los Angeles, Chicago, and Seattle, with strike action set to spread each day and reach hundreds of stores by Christmas Eve unless a deal is reached. It follows the union calling for the coffee shop giant to raise wages and staffing, as well as implement betterschedules for its workers. "We are ready to continue negotiations to reach agreements. We need the union to return to the table," a Starbucks spokesperson said in response to the strike announcement.

It's easy not to cross a picket line: Starbucks makes a point of setting up shop as close to local competition as possible. They're all right there.

There's a solidarity canvass.