Tech bros on Ayahuasca looking for answers

"You don't need to trip balls in the jungle just to decide you need to quit your stupid tech job."

This video examines enlightened by drug use "founders" and executives of venture-backed businesses. As per the norm regarding enlightenment and drug use, it's a cover story. Regardless of real science, personal yet statistically significant experience says people have fun on drugs; however, for a few days after a massive dopamine release, you want to avoid making big decisions. Certainly not something a professional decisionmaker should be doing unless on vacation.

Worst yet, from that personal yet statistically significant experience, are the people who mistakenly think one of these unlicensed and unethical ayahuasca retreats will cure their substance abuse. I have seen legitimate substance abuse programs work miracles and save lives; I have lost friends who thought tripping their way to well-being was gonna work.