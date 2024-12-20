Texas woman bitten by snake while sitting on toilet in the dark

A Texas woman got a fright in the middle of the night when she sat on the toilet, felt something sharp, and realized she was bitten by a snake.

"The rat snake bit me in my leg when I sat on it," Maria Jaimes told KXAN. "Very scary situation on a Sunday morning at 4:30 a.m. with lights off." But as scary as it was to find a snake hiding under her toilet seat, rat snakes are not venomous, and Jaimes even managed to snap a few photos of the creepy crawler, to prove it wasn't just a bad dream. (See video below, posted by KXAN.)

Although extremely rare to receive a snakebite while taking a potty break, Jaimes thinks the intruder attached itself to the toilet after breaking into the bathroom through a vent, which her husband has since covered up with wire.

