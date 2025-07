Last night at London's O2 Arena, Paul McCartney closed out his "Got Back" tour by calling out an old friend to play the skins. Ringo Starr joined McCartney for a rousing medley of songs by the Beatles who broke up 55 years ago. Watch below.

"Should we rock? Get on your kit la," McCartney said.

Another evening surprise: Rolling Stones guitarist Ronnie Wood joined McCartney on "Get Back."