Dungeon crawler takes place entirely on a Windows 98 desktop

Hey there! It looks like you're trying to put together an indie game using iconic, nostalgic imagery from a bygone millennium. Would you like help with that?

If those words sent a shiver down your spine, you're the target audience for Desktop Survivors 98, an upcoming bullet hell dungeon crawler that pits you against the contents of a Windows 98 desktop – solitaire, work emails and all.

Windows 98 seems to be having a bit of a resurgence lately – and it's no wonder, with the uncertain, overly-corporatized direction Web 3 is heading in nowadays. One sometimes yearns to return to a simpler time… and shoot the hell out of it. If that sounds at all appealing to you, the demo for Desktop Survivors 98 is out now, with a full release slated for next year.