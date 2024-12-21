Are you still paying for Microsoft 365 every month?

TL;DR: Microsoft Office 2021 comes with Word, Excel, PowerPoint, and more, and it's only $59.97 (reg. $219) through December 22 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

Remember when every piece of essential software wasn't a subscription? That was cool. Let's go back to that.

Instead of paying your Microsoft 365 fees forever, pay once for Microsoft Office Pro 2021. It's only $59.97 (reg. $219).

What's the difference?

This license comes with:

Word

Excel

PowerPoint

Outlook

Teams (free version)

OneNote

Publisher

Access

You can install them all on one computer one time. Security updates are included, but other than that, your apps aren't going to change. That's a good thing, though. No more working around updates that change your menu around or watching a new version of Word make all your favorite templates obsolete.

Word, Excel, PowerPoint, Outlook, and Teams are kind of the celebrities of the Office Suite, but don't let OneNote, Publisher, and Access gather dust. OneNote is a really useful app for taking and organizing notes. Publisher makes you look like a pro designer even if you can't even remember which direction to fold a pamphlet. And Access is a classic database tool that you might run into in office jobs, so that's a solid one to have in your pocket.

This license also means you might finally have time to become the office Excel expert. Figure out what a pivot table is for me.

You have until 11:59 p.m. PT on December 22 to get a lifetime license for Microsoft Office Pro 2021 for Windows for $59.97.

