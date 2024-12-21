Here's how you're going to find something new to watch

TL;DR: BitMar is a content finder that works with all your streaming services and YouTube to help you find something new to watch. Check out while it's $14.99 with code SAVE25.

Do you ever do that thing where you know you want to watch something, but you spend so long trying to find something good that you actually run out of time to, ya know, watch something? Me too. You know what might help? BitMar.

BitMar is a service that organizes your streaming services into one cohesive content finder. It also adds a few new things to watch from its own library. Instead of switching through all your streaming services, now one algorithm can help you find something from all of them. Sounds good? You can check out while it's still $14.99 (it usually costs $150).

There's always something to watch

BitMar makes it easy to discover new movies, TV shows, and even songs, all curated from across the internet. It actually uses the same AI that's behind Bing's search engine. That's how BitMar helps you filter through all those shows and movies, and you really will have access to a lot. Beyond your own streaming services, BitMar also helps you find new content on YouTube and TV networks.

Travelling or earning a new language? BitMar can bring you movies and shows in different languages from all over the world. And all of it is totally on the up and up with the DMCA, so you don't have to worry about grey-area streaming.

When you're ready to bring all your streaming services together into one house, then check out and get BitMar for $14.99.

Access this price by using the code code SAVE25 by January 12 at 11:59 p.m. PT.

BitMar Streaming Content-Finder: Lifetime Subscription – $14.99

